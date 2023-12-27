51°F
Tourism

Is Sphere damaged? Panels on popular attraction not working properly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 26, 2023 - 4:45 pm
 
The exterior of the MSG Sphere on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The exterior of the MSG Sphere on the morning of Dec. 26, 2023. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sphere Las Vegas is still working and isn’t damaged despite a night-time post on social media saying a “mysterious crack” was on the structure’s exterior.

A 1:30 a.m. Tuesday post on Las Vegas Locally’s X, formerly Twitter, account showed pictures taken at night of the Sphere with a bright white spot and the caption “A mysterious crack has appeared on the surface of the Sphere.”

A Sphere spokesperson confirmed there hasn’t been any damage to the structure.

A Review-Journal reporter viewed the exterior of the Sphere at about 10 a.m. on Tuesday and saw that a small portion of the 1.2 million LED panels that make up the external display of the Sphere weren’t functioning properly. These panels remained white while the rest of the panels shifted colors for the Sphere’s various displays. No visual damage or cracks to the Sphere was apparent.

Even in the daylight and with a few panels not functioning properly, the Sphere was still a popular attraction for onlookers walking on Sands Avenue Tuesday.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on Twitter.

