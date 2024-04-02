68°F
Tourism

Jewish-focused high-rise hotel proposed near Las Vegas Strip

The proposed 46-floor King David Hotel that be developed near the Las Vegas Strip and would hol ...
The proposed 46-floor King David Hotel that be developed near the Las Vegas Strip and would hold a synagogue. (Clark County)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 2, 2024 - 10:30 am
 
Updated April 2, 2024 - 11:09 am

New plans call for a high-rise hotel near the Las Vegas Strip that could provide a convenient worship option for Jewish tourists.

Plans have been submitted to Clark County to build the King David Hotel, which would have 46 floors and be built between Interstate 15 and Treasure Island. As proposed the hotel would have 486 rooms, a synagogue, kosher restaurants, bars, a banquet facility as well as retail and convention space, according to a justification letter submitted by the developer’s attorneys, Brown, Brown & Premsrirut, to Clark County.

The developer is RK Vegas Circle LLC.

“The uses and amenities provided in the hotel will include the standard fare as well as kosher restaurants and amenities which are otherwise unavailable in the immediate area,” the justification letter stated. “The closest synagogue to the subject area is approximately four miles from the Las Vegas Strip and the resort corridor.”

The proposal is on the agenda for the Clark County Zoning Commission’s meeting on Wednesday, but it’s likely the item won’t be considered and will be delayed to a June meeting, a representative of the developer said.

Reasons for the delay weren’t shared but Clark County staff have recommended denying some requested changes in development standards for the hotel. The developer has requested changes on parking requirements, street designs and landscaping.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

