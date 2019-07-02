July 4th to draw 330K to Las Vegas, increase in Strip room rates

Highways and airports will be jammed and Las Vegas is expected to be busy with 330,000 people visiting for the Fourth of July holiday this week.

A fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip kicked off July 4th celebrations on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Richard Brian / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An estimated 330,000 travelers will invade Southern Nevada this week for the popular Independence Day holiday.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said Monday that visitation will be higher this year than last, thanks to greater hotel capacity and a shift in the calendar that will lead some to enjoy a four-day weekend.

“Visitation tends to increase when the holiday falls on a Thursday, as many visitors extend their stay to a three-day weekend,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, LVCVA senior vice president of communications and government affairs.

The LVCVA said 330,000 people are expected to visit Las Vegas, 0.9 percent more than on the Fourth of July in 2018. Since last year, the number of hotel rooms has increased 1.2 percent to 149,293 and tourism leaders expect citywide occupancy to go up 0.1 percentage point to 97.5 percent for the holiday.

As a result, direct spending by tourists is expected to expand by 1.2 percent to $238.4 million resulting in an overall economic impact of $398.3 million for the holiday.

Higher hotel costs

Visitors will pay more for their Las Vegas hotel rooms, according to an analysis by San Francisco-based Hipmunk, a travel planning website.

Kelly Soderlund of Hipmunk said an analysis of non-Airbnb bookings with a check-in date of July 4-6 with comparable dates in 2018 found that, at $153 a night, the median booking price for a hotel was up 16 percent from last year’s median booking price of $132.

Soderlund said when a holiday falls closer to a weekend date, hotels expect higher demand for a longer duration and adjust their prices accordingly.

She also noted that Las Vegas is atop Hipmunk’s list of most desired Fourth of July destinations, topping New York, San Diego and New Orleans.

The increase in visitation also is expected to make for crowded highways and airports.

The Nevada Department of Transportation is anticipating heavy traffic during the holiday with at least 60 percent traveling by vehicle, based on historic LVCVA information. That means 200,000 additional motorists on local roadways in addition to the 104,000 vehicles operated by local residents daily on major highways.

“We anticipate heavy traffic along Interstate 15, U.S. Highway 95 and the resort corridor during the Independence Day holiday,” said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “Motorists should budget additional travel time and remain alert to impaired drivers.”

AAA Nevada conducted a survey among local members and determined that 20 percent of Nevadans would be traveling during the Independence Day weekend, defined as Wednesday through Sunday. California will be the top destination with 38 percent of those traveling visiting the Golden State.

Busiest summer holiday

“Fourth of July is typically the busiest summer travel holiday and this year will be no exception for Nevadans and those traveling into Nevada to celebrate,” said Sergio Avila, a spokesman for AAA Nevada. “A strong economy has translated into more Americans hitting the roads.”

Avila said Las Vegas ranked fourth among U.S. destinations for Independence Day travel in AAA’s national surveys, just behind Orlando, Honolulu and Seattle, but ahead of Anaheim, California; New York; and Boston.

Airports also are expected to have their own traffic jams, but the chief of the Transportation Security Administration says travelers should see only a slight increase in checkpoint wait times over the holiday weekend despite the diversion of about 350 employees including screeners to the U.S.-Mexico border.

David Pekoske said Monday that TSA can manage the loss of those screeners if it is only temporary. He said the border deployment has not had a measurable impact on airport wait times so far.

The TSA expects to screen about 12.1 million people between Wednesday and Sunday with Sunday being the busiest day.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter. The Associated Press contributed to this story.