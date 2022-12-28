‘Just ridiculous’: Many travelers still stranded as more flights canceled

Harry Reid International Airport had 99 flights leaving the airport canceled, and 110 flights to Las Vegas had been canceled Wednesday morning.

After nearly a week of chaotic air travel, flight attendants for Southwest Airlines said the carrier’s thousands of canceled flights have left them stranded too.

“Our morale is very bad right now,” said Michael Massoni, vice president for the Transport Workers Union of America Local 556.

The union represents 18,000 Southwest flight attendants nationwide and Massoni said they have been in contract negotiations with the airline for four years.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 102 flights leaving Harry Reid International Airport and 113 flights into the airport were canceled. Online flight tracker FlightAware showed that nearly half of those were Southwest flights.

Nationwide, 2,509 Southwest flights had been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon, accounting for 62 percent of the airline’s total flights. The highest number of cancellations and delays, for at least the third consecutive day, was Denver International Airport.

The operational meltdown started last week with cold and windy weather across the country at key Southwest airports including Chicago and Denver. But after delays and cancellations on Thursday and Friday, Southwest’s crew scheduling software buckled under the strain and the company had a hard time assigning pilots and flight attendants.

The problems escalated until Monday night when the carrier decided it needed to cut about two-thirds of its schedule over the coming days to try to “reset” the operation. Between Dec. 22 and Wednesday, the carrier canceled 13,353 flights, affecting as many as 2.3 million people during one of the busiest travel stretches of the year.

Massoni said Southwest flight attendants have to shoulder the brunt of the airline’s mistakes.

“We’re the ones that are stranded,” Massoni said. “We’re the ones that are sleeping on airport floors. We’re the ones that are the face of Southwest Airlines and have to deal with angry customers. We’re outraged at this point. And we’re tired of the ‘I’m sorry,’ and we don’t want to be apologized to anymore. We want you to take action and fix the problem.”

For a decade, the union has been asking the airline to update its antiquated crew scheduling system to avoid leaving staff stranded across the world.

“It’s time for Southwest Airlines to make it right,” Massoni said. “Make it right on fixing issues that are in play right now with our airline and by getting us a contract that we have been waiting for too long.”

Southwest CEO Bob Jordan posted a video message Tuesday night to apologize to customers and beg for patience.

“I want everyone who is dealing with the problems we’ve been facing, whether you haven’t been able to get to where you need to go or you’re one of our heroic employees caught up in a massive effort to stabilize the airline, to know is that we’re doing everything we can to return to a normal operation,” Jordan said in the video. “And please also hear that I’m truly sorry.”

Las Vegas resident Ashlee Colmer said her family was still waiting for their elderly relatives’ luggage to get home. Colmer’s 82-year-old aunt, Marilyn Sina, and 76-year-old uncle, Skip Sina, were scheduled to leave Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Christmas night for General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After five hours of delays, their Southwest flight was canceled at 10:30 p.m. Flights were booked through Friday, an agent told the family, but the couple was told their luggage would stay on the tarmac in Las Vegas until they booked with another airline.

“Just ridiculous,” Colmer wrote in a message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They had to pay for an additional night, food, another ticket.”

The Sinas booked a $660 Spirit Airlines flight for Monday night. Colmer went to the airport to retrieve their luggage in Las Vegas, but an agent told her the bags had been shipped to Wisconsin already. When they arrived, the Sinas were told their things were still in Las Vegas.

“I know what to pack in a carry-on, but they are very elderly and packed everything in their suitcases,” Colmer wrote.

Once Southwest gets its planes back in the air, it will have to answer questions from lawmakers and U.S. transportation officials.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke to Southwest’s CEO on Tuesday about the airline’s promise to provide meals and hotel accommodations to stranded passengers.

“When a flight is canceled or severely delayed and it’s the airline’s fault, they are responsible for taking care of the customer,” the federal agency wrote in a tweet. “Southwest needs to make good on its promise to travelers.”

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington, said her panel will be investigating.

“The problems at Southwest Airlines over the last several days go beyond weather,” Cantwell said in a statement. “The committee will be looking into the causes of these disruptions and its impact to consumers.”

She also used the meltdown to buttress calls to strengthen rules on compensating customers.

“Consumers deserve strong protections, including an updated consumer refund rule,” she said.

Two other senators, Democrats Ed Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, said the airline should compensate customers, not just for the cost of their tickets and accommodations but for ruined holidays as well.

