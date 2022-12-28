‘Just ridiculous’: Many travelers still stranded as ticket prices surge

Harry Reid International Airport had 99 flights leaving the airport canceled, and 110 flights to Las Vegas had been canceled Wednesday morning.

Passengers wait in line at the Southwest ticket counter in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Hunter Murphy, 18, and his sister Presslie Murphy, 15, of Houston sit on luggage as they wait in line at the Southwest ticket counter in Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Passengers wait to retrieve their luggage from canceled and delayed flights in the Southwest baggage claim area of Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Five days after a winter storm descended on much of the country, nationwide flight cancellations have stranded holiday travelers trying to depart and return to Las Vegas as ticket prices surge.

At least 2,500 Southwest Airlines flights had already been canceled across the U.S. as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, accounting for 62 percent of the airline’s total flights, according to online flight tracker FlightAware.

Harry Reid International Airport had 99 departing flights canceled, while 110 flights to Las Vegas had been canceled Wednesday morning. The highest number of cancellations and delays, for at least the third consecutive day, was Denver International Airport.

Las Vegas resident Ashlee Colmer said her family was still waiting for their elderly relatives’ luggage to get home. Colmer’s 82-year-old aunt, Marilyn Sina, and 76-year-old uncle, Skip Sina, were scheduled to leave Las Vegas at 5 p.m. Christmas night for General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

After five hours of delays, their Southwest flight was canceled at 10:30 p.m. Flights were booked through Friday, an agent told the family, but the couple was told their luggage would stay on the tarmac in Las Vegas until they booked with another airline.

“Just ridiculous,” Colmer wrote in a message to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “They had to pay for an additional night, food, another ticket.”

The Sinas booked a $660 Spirit Airlines flight for Monday night. Colmer went to the airport to retrieve their luggage in Las Vegas, but an agent told her the bags had been shipped to Wisconsin already. When they arrived, the Sinas were told their things were still in Las Vegas.

“I know what to pack in a carry-on, but they are very elderly and packed everything in their suitcases,” Colmer wrote.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg spoke to Southwest’s CEO on Tuesday about the airline’s promise to provide meals and hotel accommodations to stranded passengers.

“When a flight is canceled or severely delayed and it’s the airline’s fault, they are responsible for taking care of the customer,” the federal agency wrote in a Tweet. “Southwest needs to make good on its promise to travelers.”

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.