KLM’s first nontop flight from Amsterdam welcomed at McCarran

A water arch ceremony welcomed the inaugural nonstop KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam Thursday in Las Vegas.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines landed its first flight from Amsterdam to Las Vegas at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A water arch ceremony welcomed the inaugural nonstop KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam Thursday in Las Vegas.

The flights run between McCarran International Airport and Amsterdam’s Amsterdam Airport Shiphol Thursdays and Sundays and carry an estimated annual economic impact of $65 million, according to the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority.

A third weekly flight will be added on Tuesdays beginning July 2.

Las Vegas is KLM’s 18th Direct destination in North America.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.