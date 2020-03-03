Korean Air to suspend Las Vegas flights due to coronavirus fears

Flights between Las Vegas and South Korea are set to be suspended next week due to ongoing concerns regarding the coronavirus outbreak.

A Korean Air passenger jet is seen at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Korean Air will suspend flights between McCarran International Airport and Seoul’s Incheon International Airport in South Korea effective March 9, according to the company’s website.

The flight suspension is scheduled to last until at least April 25, Korean Air’s website showed.

Las Vegas is one of several cities worldwide the airline has or will suspend flight service to due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Those who already have purchased tickets for flights between Las Vegas and Korea during the effective dates can modify their travel plans or request a refund on Korean Air’s website or through their travel agency, the website states.

McCarran has not been notified of any other flight suspensions as of Tuesday morning, said Joe Rajchel, airport spokesman.

With the effect on the city already being felt with the cancellation of the Adobe Summit, it is unclear how that and other possible cancellations will affect passenger numbers at McCarran, which has seen 11-straight months of 4 million or more passengers through its gates through January.

“We can’t speculate on the impact,” Rajchel said.

