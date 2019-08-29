Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas expected to attract 325K visitors

Droves of visitors are expected to converge on Las Vegas for the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to summer.

Droves of Labor Day visitors to Southern Nevada are expected to spend an estimated $235 million over the three-day holiday weekend, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

They also are likely to have a major impact on Las Vegas Valley roads.

An estimated 325,000 visitors are expected to converge on Las Vegas for the holiday weekend that marks the unofficial end to summer, according to the convention authority.

“Labor Day visitation is expected to be up 1.2 percent in the destination compared to last year,” said Lori Nelson-Kraft, LVCVA senior vice president of communications and government affairs. “While Las Vegas is a popular destination year-round, it’s even more so on three-day weekends.”

96% hotel occupancy

An occupancy rate of the 149,331 hotel rooms in Las Vegas is expected to be 96 percent, which is no change from 2018 percentage-wise, but there are 2,107 more available rooms this year compared with last year.

Of thousands of visitors slated to travel to Southern Nevada, at least 60 percent are expected to drive, according to historical data from the convention authority.

That accounts for nearly 200,000 additional motorists on local major roadways, which already see about 104,000 vehicles daily, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

“We anticipate heavy traffic during the holiday weekend, especially along Interstate 15 and the resort corridor,” said Tony Illia, department spokesman. “Accordingly, motorists should budget additional travel time while remaining alert to impaired drivers.”

Lowest gas prices in 3 years

The healthy number of visitors projected to drive Las Vegas can be attributed to national average gasoline prices being at their lowest in almost three years, according to AAA.

The national average for regular unleaded gas sits at $2.58 per gallon and has fallen 15 cents over the last month. Nevada’s average for regular unleaded gas is $3.12, falling 13 cents in the last month.

Despite the increase in traffic likely affecting the valley throughout the weekend, one day is expected to be busier than the others.

“As it stands, the heaviest travel day is expected on Monday, Sept. 2, with return traffic heading home along southbound Interstate 15,” Illia said.

