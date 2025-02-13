44°F
weather icon Rain
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Arriving passengers head to baggage claim area at Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airpor ...
As reliever airport is years away, officials focus on expanding Las Vegas airport
A major step for Las Vegas’ new airport to begin in 2025
An Air Canada plane lifts off from Harry Reid International Airport. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Oh, Canadians! Las Vegas wants you to visit — and often
New pool to open at Strip property after $20M overhaul
Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 13, 2025 - 11:07 am
 

Thursday’s light rain might have brought Las Vegas its first measurable precipitation in 214 days. It also brought possible delays into and out of Harry Reid International Airport.

Rain and low clouds reported in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Charlotte, and San Francisco, plus low clouds in Las Vegas, San Diego and higher elevations, could cause delays across the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration forecast.

For up-to-the-minute air traffic operations information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES