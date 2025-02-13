Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
Las Vegas’ first measurable precipitation in 214 days could bring delays at Harry Reid International Airport. For up-to-the-minute information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.
Thursday’s light rain might have brought Las Vegas its first measurable precipitation in 214 days. It also brought possible delays into and out of Harry Reid International Airport.
Rain and low clouds reported in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Charlotte, and San Francisco, plus low clouds in Las Vegas, San Diego and higher elevations, could cause delays across the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration forecast.
