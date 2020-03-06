Las Vegas airport not advised to screen passengers for coronavirus

The Southern Nevada Health District and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Are both overseeing the possible coronavirus case, but no additional information was provided to Las Vegas airport officials.

Passengers wait for their luggage in Terminal 1 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Passengers Sherry Carter, left, and Kimberly Thompson of Virginia wear face masks while arriving in the Terminal 1 baggage claim in McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Though public health officials are monitoring a presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Clark County, McCarran International Airport has not been advised to screen passengers for the virus.

The patient is a man in his 50s who recently traveled to Texas and Washington, both states where coronavirus is present.

The Southern Nevada Health District and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are both overseeing the possible coronavirus case, but no additional information was provided to Las Vegas airport officials.

“Our custodial teams are deploying hospital-grade disinfectant on all high-touch surfaces around the airport, such as kiosks, escalators, door handles, etc. This is not a new precaution — McCarran makes these extra efforts to sanitize every flu season,” a news release from McCarran stated. “With the emergence of the coronavirus in Clark County, we have increased the frequency of application and expanded the areas of the airport that are covered. The disinfectant in use is recommended by the CDC to combat COVID-19 and is being applied in the highest concentration for maximum impact.”

Airport officials recommend travelers follow the following guidelines set forth by the CDC.

-Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

-Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

-Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Stay home when you are sick.

“While the COVID-19 outbreak is a serious public health threat, the immediate risk from the virus to the general public in Clark County and the United States remains low at this time, per the SNHD,” the release stated.

