Tourism

Las Vegas airport parking spaces at a premium for long weekend

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2025 - 1:01 pm
 

Southern Nevadans leaving town for the long Memorial Day weekend have already begun filling up the parking garages at Harry Reid International Airport.

There are 17,000 parking spaces in airport lots and garages.

In a post on X, airport officials provided a forecast for five parking areas at the main airport serving Las Vegas.

As of Friday, the remote lot at the airport has parking spaces available through Monday. Airport officials caution that people parking at the remote lot should plan for extra time to account for a free shuttle ride to terminal buildings.

The outlook isn’t as rosy in other lots.

The airport’s forecast says the long-term lot at the Terminal 3 parking garage will be near capacity through Monday. Also expected to be near capacity are long-term parking at Terminal 1 and the Economy lots at Terminals 1 and 3 Sunday and Monday.

Reid officials also say long-term parking at Terminal 1 and both Economy lots will be at capacity Friday and Saturday.

The latest information on parking availability generally is available on dynamic signs along roads leading into the airport area.

Advance reserved parking is available at the airport. Passengers can book spaces up to two hours before departure at https://www.harryreidairport.com/Parking.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

