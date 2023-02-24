45°F
Tourism

Las Vegas airport reducing tram service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 24, 2023 - 10:59 am
 
Updated February 24, 2023 - 11:00 am
Murals of national and international city skylines developed by local school students are on pe ...
Murals of national and international city skylines developed by local school students are on permanent display at the D Gate tram station at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. (Clark County Department of Aviation)

If you are flying into or out of Las Vegas in the near future, you might need to budget a little more time for your flight.

Harry Reid International Airport announced Thursday that it it cutting back on tram service for the next few weeks.

On the blue line, tram service between Terminal 1 and the D gates will be reduced to one tram.

Joe Rajchel, a spokesman for Reid airport, said the reduction will allow workers to conduct scheduled maintenance of the tram guideway system.

The airport is advising travelers to expect congestion and longer waits than usual as a result.

There is good news for those flying on Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Advanced Air. Officials say travelers on those airlines who have no luggage to check can use the Terminal 3 security checkpoints and take the red line tram to the D gates.

Last year a record 52.7 million passengers traveled through the airport.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.

