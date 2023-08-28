101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total for passengers in July

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 28, 2023 - 12:09 pm
 
Passengers prepare to check in at Southwest check in counter in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid Intern ...
Passengers prepare to check in at Southwest check in counter in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport had the third highest number of monthly passengers in its history in July, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday.

Airport officials said 4.946 million people arrived and departed from Las Vegas’ airport, a 1.7 percent increase over July 2022.

It was the third highest number of monthly passengers behind October 2022’s 5.186 million and May 2023’s 4.953 million.

July’s figures bring the year-to-date total to 33.096 million passengers, 13.5 percent ahead of the first seven months of 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
Beyoncé shines in Allegiant Stadium debut
4
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
Dangerous activity on rise at Lake Mead, officials say
5
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
A happy Davante Adams on Josh Jacobs’ return: ‘It’s time to ball’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
An artist rendering shows what Brightline West's planned Las Vegas high-speed train station wil ...
LV-to-LA rail project: What you need to know
By / RJ

Brightline West’s rail line connecting Las Vegas to Los Angeles is hoping to start contruction by the end of the year. Here’s a few facts to get you caught up on the project’s happenings.

The Sphere – Everything you need to know
RJ

Las Vegas’ newest cutting-edge arena is ready to debut on the Strip. Here’s everything you need to know about the Sphere, inside and out.

More stories
Las Vegas airport’s runways are all open again. Here’s why
Las Vegas airport’s runways are all open again. Here’s why
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Las Vegas airport canceling flights ahead of Hurricane Hilary
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Allegiant asks passengers to show up 3 hours before departure
Top priority: Las Vegas pursuing nonstop flights to Tokyo
Top priority: Las Vegas pursuing nonstop flights to Tokyo
From depths to heights: Macao’s casinos have best month of 2023 in July
From depths to heights: Macao’s casinos have best month of 2023 in July
Nevada unemployment rate dips slightly, remains highest in US
Nevada unemployment rate dips slightly, remains highest in US