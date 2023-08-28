Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total for passengers in July

July’s passenger total was third only to October 2022’s record 5.186 million and March’s 4.953 million and keeps the city’s airport on track for its busiest year ever.

Passengers prepare to check in at Southwest check in counter in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport, on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Harry Reid International Airport had the third highest number of monthly passengers in its history in July, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Monday.

Airport officials said 4.946 million people arrived and departed from Las Vegas’ airport, a 1.7 percent increase over July 2022.

It was the third highest number of monthly passengers behind October 2022’s 5.186 million and May 2023’s 4.953 million.

July’s figures bring the year-to-date total to 33.096 million passengers, 13.5 percent ahead of the first seven months of 2022.

