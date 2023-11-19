64°F
Tourism

Las Vegas airport seeing 75-minute delays after Grand Prix

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2023 - 12:35 pm
 
A line of planes wait to depart from Harry Reid International Airport around noon on Sunday, No ...
A line of planes wait to depart from Harry Reid International Airport around noon on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mad dash to the airport is finally here.

After the Transportation Security Administration predicted that 98,000 travelers would depart from Harry Reid International on Sunday following the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Federal Aviation Administration announced 75-minute departure delays Sunday afternoon.

The FAA said at noon that 74-minute ground delays were due to wind, then issued a departure delay of 75 minutes due to volume 25 minutes later.

The National Weather Service said in a post that wind gusts are expected between 35 and 45 mph across the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday, with some gusts above 50 mph.

A plume of dust was also detected on the weather service’s radar near Jean Sunday afternoon. The weather service issued a dust storm warning for Primm and Nipton until 2 p.m. Sunday.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

