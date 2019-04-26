Las Vegas’ airport sees 4.4M passengers in March

Passengers wait in the TSA screening line at McCarran International Airport, Jan. 11, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas’ airport continued to see increased traffic in March with 4.4 million passengers travelling through its gates last month.

The number of passengers at McCarran International Airport in March represents a 2.6 percent increase over March 2018’s 4.3 million passengers, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Friday.

The number brings 2019’s total through the first three months to 11.9 million passengers, also a 2.6 percent increase year-over-year. That keeps McCarran on track to surpass 2018’s 49.7 million passengers, which represented the busiest year in the airport’s 70-year history.

Southwest Airlines, the busiest carrier at McCarran, saw 1.6 million passengers in March, a 1.3 percent passenger increase over the same month last year.

Spirit Airlines had the largest increase of the five busiest airlines at McCarran with a spike of 21.4 percent year-over-year, going from 343,989 passengers in March 2018 to 458,036 last month. United Airlines saw the only decrease of the top five, with a 5 percent drop in March.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant Air saw a 2.6 percent decrease with 218,010 passengers, down from 223,781 in March 2018. The Las Vegas-based airline now sits at 551,263 passengers through March, a 6.7 percent decrease compared to the same point last year.

