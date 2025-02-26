Las Vegas airport sees jump in international arrivals

Domestic passenger traffic fell by 1.1 percent in January, but a 16.8 percent increase in international arrivals kept Reid International slightly ahead of 2024’s pace.

Passenger traffic at Harry Reid International Airport was flat in January compared with the volume that occurred in the same month last year, the Clark County Department of Aviation reported Wednesday.

The Las Vegas airport served 4.36 million passengers last month compared with 4.35 million a year ago, a 0.3 percent increase.

The number of international arrivals increased by 16.8 percent to 333,154 in January with domestic traffic declining 1.1 percent to 4 million.

Reid’s top two domestic air carriers showed declines from a year ago. Market leader Southwest Airlines’ numbers were down 5.6 percent to 1.6 million while No. 2 Spirit Airlines fell 18.2 percent to 469,442. The rest of the top five domestic carriers were Delta Air Lines, up 0.6 percent to 423,920; United Airlines, soaring 12.4 percent to 360,521; and American Airlines, up 6.8 percent to 356,176.

On the international side, Air Canada surpassed Canadian discounter WestJet as the top international operator. Air Canada flew 54,859 passengers from several Canadian destinations in January, while WestJet had 53,483.

Mexican discount carrier Volaris reported 36,520 passengers and the top overseas flier was British Airways with 21,640, just over twice as many as its nearest competitor, Virgin Atlantic, with 10,671.

International volume also was helped by three new international carriers serving Reid that weren’t here in 2024 — Canada’s Porter Airlines, Norse Atlantic and Aer Lingus.

The Department of Aviation included new tracking statistics in its January report.

Airport officials listed the number of enplaned and deplaned passengers indicating the number of one-way tickets to and from Las Vegas. The airport reported 2.15 million passengers who boarded outbound flights and 2.21 million inbound passengers.

Officials also said of the 4.36 million passengers, 3.9 million were originating or departing customers while 459,275 were passengers connecting in Las Vegas to other destinations.

The airport also said there were 4.2 million revenue passengers with 107,446 non-revenue airline passengers and 38,262 non-revenue airport passengers boarding planes.

