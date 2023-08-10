Las Vegas airport’s runways are all open again. Here’s why

Harry Reid International Airport announced the completion of several months of construction work, which has done little to slow airport capacity.

A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After several months of closures for construction and maintenance work, the Las Vegas airport is back to normal operations.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport posted the update on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

“After months of continuous closures for maintenance and construction, we are happy to announce that all of our runways are open and welcoming travelers,” the post said.

The $13.4 million project to reconfigure four taxiways and shift two runways began in the spring. Special runway lights were also installed to alert pilots that it’s safe to enter a runway.

The project was part the Federal Aviation Administration’s Runway Incursion Mitigation Program. It was designed to help airports that have risk factors that might contribute to runway incursions.

Reid airport received the third-largest grant amount among 12 airports that are part of the $100 million FAA safety initiative.

The work apparently did little to slow airport capacity as officials recently said they are on track to surpass last year’s all-time record of more than 52.7 million fliers.

Arrivals and departures at Harry Reid International Airport for June hit 4.9 million passengers, a 4.1 percent increase over June 2022.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.