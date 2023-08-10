92°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Las Vegas airport’s runways are all open again. Here’s why

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2023 - 2:04 pm
 
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry ...
A Southwest Airlines jet takes off while a Frontier Airlines plane rolls on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

After several months of closures for construction and maintenance work, the Las Vegas airport is back to normal operations.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport posted the update on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

“After months of continuous closures for maintenance and construction, we are happy to announce that all of our runways are open and welcoming travelers,” the post said.

The $13.4 million project to reconfigure four taxiways and shift two runways began in the spring. Special runway lights were also installed to alert pilots that it’s safe to enter a runway.

The project was part the Federal Aviation Administration’s Runway Incursion Mitigation Program. It was designed to help airports that have risk factors that might contribute to runway incursions.

Reid airport received the third-largest grant amount among 12 airports that are part of the $100 million FAA safety initiative.

The work apparently did little to slow airport capacity as officials recently said they are on track to surpass last year’s all-time record of more than 52.7 million fliers.

Arrivals and departures at Harry Reid International Airport for June hit 4.9 million passengers, a 4.1 percent increase over June 2022.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X, formerly Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$1.6M slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
Lawsuit attempts to stop hot LA eatery from opening at new Strip resort
3
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
Ex-Raiders player Henry Ruggs sentenced in fatal DUI crash
4
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets 2 to 5 years in prison
Woman with 7 DUI arrests gets 2 to 5 years in prison
5
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Las Vegas home listings drop by more than half, report shows
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Reid airport’s busiest airline sees big bump in passengers
Reid airport’s busiest airline sees big bump in passengers
Feds to investigate 3-day Delta flight ordeal at Harry Reid airport
Feds to investigate 3-day Delta flight ordeal at Harry Reid airport
At least 1 falls sick after Delta flight sits on Las Vegas tarmac
At least 1 falls sick after Delta flight sits on Las Vegas tarmac
Reid airport sees record number of June passengers; Southwest leads way
Reid airport sees record number of June passengers; Southwest leads way
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Skyscraper proposed for Strip clears initial hurdle
Terminal 1 parking spots full at Harry Reid airport
Terminal 1 parking spots full at Harry Reid airport