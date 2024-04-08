Las Vegas among summer’s most popular destinations, according to Google

Spring may have just started, but it’s not too early to start planning for this year’s busy summer travel season, especially if you want to make sure your preferred flights and hotels don’t sell out. But, maybe you haven’t yet settled on a destination, whether you’re seeking a desirable spot on U.S. soil or are in search of something overseas.

Perhaps you’re in need of a little inspiration or you’d just like to know where everyone else is headed so you can avoid encountering big crowds. In either case, you’ll benefit from hearing about 2024’s most searched-for summer travel destinations, according to Google Flights data. To inform its rankings, Google compiled the number of searches by U.S. users for each destination with travel dates from June 1 and Aug. 31.

Some of Google Flights’ top 20 are the usual contenders, although there are a few surprises thrown into the mix. London appears to be the top choice among U.S. travelers this summer, with Paris right on its heels in second place. This should come as no surprise, seeing as the Paris Olympics are right around the corner.

In third place comes Tokyo, rising up from eighth position on last year’s list, followed by Rome in fourth and New York City in fifth. Cancun, a perennial warm-weather favorite among Americans, fell from second place on the 2023 list to sixth place this year. The 2024 list also welcomes newcomers Madrid and San Juan, which took spots 18 and 20, respectively.

Several more popular domestic destinations made it into the top 20, including Boston, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando and Seattle, although this year saw Chicago and San Francisco drop off of the list.

Google Flights also shared with The Points Guy its rankings for the top five most searched-for global destinations when it came to a few niche market segments: couples, families and solo travelers. Interestingly, Turks and Caicos was the one place that made it into the top five in all three categories.

Here are all the rankings:

Google Flights Top 20 Summer Destinations

London

Paris

Tokyo

Rome

New York

Cancun, Mexico

Orlando, Florida

Las Vegas

Seattle

Athens, Greece

Los Angeles

Miami

Barcelona

Dublin

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Honolulu

Denver

Madrid

Boston

San Juan, Puerto Rico

Summer’s Top Destinations for Couples

Turks and Caicos

The Poconos, Pennsylvania

The Maldives

Cancun, Mexico

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Summer’s Top Destinations for Families

Turks and Caicos

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Jamaica

Cancun

Aruba

Summer Top Destinations for Solo Travelers

Bali, Indonesia

Japan

Acadia National Park, Maine

Turks and Caicos

Costa Rica

_______