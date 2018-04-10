Las Vegas board to continue fight against Yucca Mountain

Fighting efforts to open the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste repository and lobbying to continue funding the Brand USA international tourism marketing program will be the top federal legislative priorities of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the rest of 2018.

Congressional staff members, media and Department of Energy employees wait for congressmen to emerge from the north portal during a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A cactus blooms May 3, 2017 on the west side of Yucca Mountain. (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elizabeth Gore and Brian Wild of Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck told authority board members Tuesday that they’ll work to slow down efforts to fund and license the proposed waste facility proposed about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

The tourism industry has long fought efforts to commission the facility since it was formally proposed in 1987.

The lobbyists also are working to keep Brand USA, a program developed through the Travel Promotion Act in 2009. The Trump administration has proposed ending the program, which is funded by fees paid by international visitors to the United States and matched by the tourism industry.

Gore and Wild also said they may also weigh in on the immigration debate, any proposals on funding infrastructure and tweaks to tax reform legislation.

The board also received a presentation from Bill Laimbeer, coach of the new Las Vegas Aces WNBA team that begins play at Mandalay Bay in May.

The LVCVA has placed a greater emphasis on the marketing of professional team sports in efforts to attract visitors to the city.

