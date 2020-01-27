Las Vegas cancels new slogan launch on Strip after Kobe Bryant’s death

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has canceled the rollout of its newest advertising campaign activities on the Strip after the stunning death of basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter.

(Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority)

Authority President and CEO Steve Hill issued this statement Sunday afternoon:

“As many are aware, we were prepared to launch the newest advertising campaign for Las Vegas during the Grammys telecast on Sunday, January 26. In light of today’s tragic accident that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others on board, we are postponing any activity planned on the Las Vegas Strip until a future date. The hearts of everyone in Las Vegas are with the families and friends of those lost, with all of Los Angeles and with his fans around the world.”

A commercial announcing the authority’s new Las Vegas slogan is still expected to air Sunday night during the Grammys.

