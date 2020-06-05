104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

Las Vegas casino reopenings breathe life back into McCarran airport

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 5:40 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2020 - 6:17 pm

The first and last place people see when they fly into Las Vegas finally saw life pumped back into it.

McCarran International Airport saw a surge of travelers passing through its gates Thursday, as people arrived to celebrate the first day of casinos reopening in the city.

Joe Rajchel, McCarran spokesman, said 192 flights were scheduled for Thursday, a welcome sign for the airport that saw record low passenger volumes during the state-ordered shutdown.

“We’re here to welcome people back, and we’re seeing a good stream of people coming through,” Rajchel said. “The campaign that we launched, LAS All In, is so critical now as more and more people start to come back. We want their help in washing their hands, wearing a face mask and doing their best to socially distance so we all can stay open and stay healthy.”

Of the throng of passengers arriving Thursday, very few of them wore a face covering despite the campaign and signage all around the airport.

There was a buzz Thursday morning as people grabbed their luggage from the baggage carousels and headed to their destination, some already with alcoholic beverages in tow.

After missing opening day of Major League Baseball because the season was postponed over the pandemic, New Jersey resident Joseph Zappulla is getting his fix with attending casino opening days.

“I went to opening at Foxwoods (Resort Casino) and Mohegan Sun (in Connecticut) on Monday,” said Zappulla, who is staying at the Bellagio and Caesars Palace on his visit. “I may be one of the few people in the entire country who was on opening day (in both states). I love baseball, and they aren’t playing right now, so I got to go to opening day somewhere.”

Billy Baker and his wife arrived from Oklahoma City after having to rebook their planned trip several times.

“We’re here for the grand opening; this is the sixth time that we had to redo this, and we finally got it,” Baker, who is staying at The Cosmopolitan, said. “We were originally coming out in April, and every time we switched we had to rebook and rebook and it’s finally open.”

Michael Darden, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, is staying at the Bellagio with his girlfriend and is looking to escape his hometown and relax in a different environment.

“I’ve been here about five times, and it’s always been a good place to kick back, do a little gambling, a little drinking,” Darden said. “For the most part we’re going to stick to each other this time and have fun.”

Darden won’t let the new safety protocols ruin their fun as he just wants to have an enjoyable time in a safe environment.

“I’ve been reading up on all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines, being six feet apart, the thermometers, the plexiglas, we’re used to it already now, so it’s not really nothing new. It’s the new normal, I guess.”

Zapulla’s game of choice is craps and he’s comfortable with jumping right back in after reviewing the safety protocols casinos are taking.

“You sanitize your hands between each roll and you play smart,” Zapulla said. “For the last two-and-a-half months I’ve had a motto and I’m living by it. Be safe, be smart and don’t be scared. It’s that simple.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
Wounded Las Vegas police officer undergoes successful surgery
2
Las Vegas casinos welcoming guests after long shutdown — BLOG
Las Vegas casinos welcoming guests after long shutdown — BLOG
3
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
Las Vegas casinos reopening, bringing hope for economic recovery
4
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5.5 quake felt in Las Vegas likely aftershock to 7.1 quake in July
5
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open to reveal Al Davis torch
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen.
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Michael Fontes, corporate director of projects and facilities at JRS Hospitality, measures dist ...
Will Las Vegas casinos’ safety plans help lure back visitors?
By / RJ

Experts say the transparency is just another way companies can reassure guests and employees that their facilities are safe enough to return to. But, ultimately, only the number of people who end up inside the reopened resorts will show whether that reassurance is enough.