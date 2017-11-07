Las Vegas Convention Center expansion design passes another hurdle

A committee coordinating the expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center unanimously approved a recommendation for a design team for the next phase of the $1.4 billion project.

A rendering of TVS Design's plan shows the building's frontage on Convention Center Drive near Paradise Road. TVS Design

A photographer captures a shot of a model presented by TVS Design at its Oct. 25, 2017, presentation at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Richard N. Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In less than a half hour, the committee reviewed the evaluation of three presentations and concurred that a team led by Atlanta-based TVS Design that included work by four Las Vegas companies would be best suited for the job.

The recommendation will go to the full Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors for consideration Nov. 14. If the board approves the selection as expected, a contract detailing the cost of design services will be brought to the committee and the board on Dec. 12.

The cost of design services was not a part of the selection process to assure that the decision was based solely on the work.

TVS Design, which worked with TSK Architects, Simpson Coulter Studio, Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects and KME Architects, all Las Vegas firms, scored highest in a six-hour design competition staged Sept. 15.

