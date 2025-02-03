Las Vegas could see fewer tourists with Trump tariffs

A trade group issued a warning about new tariffs on Canada proposed by President Donald Trump, and statistics show how Las Vegas could feel the impact.

The U.S. Travel Association believes new tariffs on Canada proposed by President Donald Trump could negatively affect visitation to and spending in the United States.

The Washington-based association on Monday issued a statement warning of the possible impact a drop in tourism could have on U.S. tourism destinations.

Statistics from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Harry Reid International Airport suggest Las Vegas could be a destination most affected by Trump’s tariff proposal, especially in light of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urging his citizens to spend domestically instead of in the United States.

“Now is the time to choose Canada,” Trudeau said. “It might mean changing your summer vacation plans to stay here in Canada and explore the many national and provincial parks, historical sites and tourist destinations our great country has to offer.”

Trump has proposed a 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico. Earlier Monday, the administration announced that, after Trump had discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, planned tariffs on imports from Mexico would be paused for a month, but those on Canada and a 10 percent tariff on goods from China would begin Tuesday.

The purpose of the tariffs is to force countries to crack down on illegal drug shipments into the United States. Sheinbaum pledged to send 10,000 troops to the U.S. border with Mexico to prevent drug trafficking.

The U.S. Travel Association said Florida, California, Nevada, New York and Texas are the five most visited states by Canadians, and those states could see declines in retail and hospitality revenue, as shopping is the top leisure activity for Canadian visitors.

The airport and LVCVA statistics bear that out.

According to Reid statistics, 1.8 million passengers traveled to Las Vegas on six Canadian airlines in 2024 — nearly half of the total number of international passengers that used the Las Vegas airport. Discount carrier Westjet and Air Canada flew the most passengers to Las Vegas from several Canadian destinations.

The LVCVA said 1.4 million Canadian visitors came to Las Vegas in 2023 — the most recent year for which the LVCVA has data — roughly 30 percent of all international visitors. That figure was up 57.7 percent from 2022 totals.

The LVCVA’s breakdown of Canadian visitation, which only includes air passengers and not those who arrived by other means, indicates that the average Canadian visitor stayed 5.5 days and spent $1,189 per trip, the least among international visitors, but on average, they made more than one trip per year.

Among the expenditures of the average Canadian visitor: $355 on lodging, $350 on entertainment, $262 on food and beverages, $109 on shopping, $100 on transportation within the United States and $13 on miscellaneous other spending.

Nationwide, the U.S. Travel Association says Canadians made 20.4 million visits in 2024, generating $20.5 billion in spending and supporting 140,000 American jobs. A 10 percent reduction in Canadian travel could mean 2 million fewer visits, $2.1 billion in lost spending and 14,000 job losses.

