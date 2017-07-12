ad-fullscreen
Tourism

Las Vegas gasoline prices down as US prices rise

By Katelyn Newberg Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2017 - 10:58 am
 

Even as the national average price of gasoline starts to increase, the price of a gallon in Las Vegas has dropped over the last month.

Drivers in Las Vegas paid an average of $2.57 per gallon on Tuesday, about 6 cents less than a month ago. The national average jumped 3 cents from last week to $2.26 a gallon, the American Automobile Association said Wednesday in a statement.

Reno was the only city in Nevada where average gasoline prices were over $3 this week, with the city’s average at $3.02 per gallon. Reno’s prices still decreased 6 cents from last month.

The area with the largest decrease in prices in Nevada was Carson City, which fell by 17 cents over the last month.

But decreasing costs in the West might end soon.

“With the national average price going up, that could be a signal that prices will increase again this summer,” said AAA spokesperson Mike Blasky in the statement.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

 

