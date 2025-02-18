65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Las Vegas getting more flights to Arizona

A Frontier airlines flight departs for takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas ...
A Frontier airlines flight departs for takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ...
Why Southwest Airlines plans to cut over 1,700 positions
Salvage crews work on recovering wreckage near the site in the Potomac River of a mid-air colli ...
Just weeks after fatal DC plane crash, Trump begins firings of FAA air traffic control staff
How much longer can the Las Vegas Monorail last?
Southwest kicks off ‘red-eye’ flights with Las Vegas gate party
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 18, 2025 - 11:14 am
 

Frontier Airlines will launch nonstop round-trip flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Tucson International Airport in the spring, the Denver-based commercial air carrier announced Tuesday.

Frontier, the sixth-busiest airline at Reid in 2024 with 4 million passengers, will offer Tucson flights three times a week beginning May 22.

It plans to introduce the route with a limited number of restricted one-way fares of $19.

The new route will be flown on twin-engine 186-passenger Airbus A320neo jets.

Frontier has 221 weekly flights to 28 destinations to and from Las Vegas, which is the airline’s third-busiest station.

Frontier will compete on the route with Southwest Airlines, which has 23 weekly flights to and from Tucson.

When flights begin, they’ll operate Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to the airline’s website.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ...
Why Southwest Airlines plans to cut over 1,700 positions
By Alex Veiga Associated Press

The busiest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has announced the first major layoffs in the company’s 53-year history.

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
Las Vegas airport delays possible with rain and clouds
RJ

Las Vegas’ first measurable precipitation in 214 days could bring delays at Harry Reid International Airport. For up-to-the-minute information, visit fly.faa.gov or harryreidairport.com.

MORE STORIES