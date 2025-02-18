Las Vegas getting more flights to Arizona

A discount airline will start offering nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Tucson this spring.

A Frontier airlines flight departs for takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas in this file photo. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Frontier Airlines will launch nonstop round-trip flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Tucson International Airport in the spring, the Denver-based commercial air carrier announced Tuesday.

Frontier, the sixth-busiest airline at Reid in 2024 with 4 million passengers, will offer Tucson flights three times a week beginning May 22.

It plans to introduce the route with a limited number of restricted one-way fares of $19.

The new route will be flown on twin-engine 186-passenger Airbus A320neo jets.

Frontier has 221 weekly flights to 28 destinations to and from Las Vegas, which is the airline’s third-busiest station.

Frontier will compete on the route with Southwest Airlines, which has 23 weekly flights to and from Tucson.

When flights begin, they’ll operate Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, according to the airline’s website.

