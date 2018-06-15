Las Vegas group focuses on Super Bowl, NCAA Final Four

A 19-member committee charged with identifying potential sporting events for Southern Nevada and to research the formation of a sports commission had its inaugural meeting Friday.

Committee members agreed to gather four or five more times before Dec. 31, the deadline for a report to Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Legislature on the best way for the city to proceed.

The committee is being chaired by Paul Anderson, director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

Committee members are expected to determine how to attract events like the Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball Final Four and hockey Frozen Four and how to finance bids for those events.

Committee members include representatives of government and business.

