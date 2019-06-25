Las Vegas, Henderson airports receive more than $9M in grants

McCarran International and Henderson Executive airports were awarded more than $9 million in federal grants to go toward various improvements at both facilities.

A pair of Clark County airports received more than $9 million in federal grants for facility improvements.

McCarran International and Henderson Executive airports were among five Nevada airports to receive a total of $11.6 million in infrastructure grants, the Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday.

McCarran will receive $7.5 million to help renovate 55 acres of apron — area where aircraft park, load and unload passengers. The Henderson airport was awarded $1.97 million to upgrade runway lighting and install apron flood lighting.

“McCarran International Airport is essential to our local economy and this funding will help ensure the dependability of our airport for years to come,” U.S. Rep. Dina Titus said in a statement. “As a senior member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to prioritize safe and easy travel for Las Vegas residents and visitors.”

Three other Nevada airports also received grants:

— $1 million for Elko Regional Airport for runway, taxiway and apron improvements;

—$684,375 for Beatty Airport for runway and apron improvements and new perimeter fencing;

—$469,687 to Tonopah Airport to update the airport master plan study.

“This significant investment in airport improvements in Nevada will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said in a statement.

In total, 358 grants worth $495 million will go to 327 airports in 46 states and the Pacific Islands. The money is the second round of grants associated with the Airport Improvement Program.

The program aims to increase airports’ safety, emergency response capabilities and capacity, and to spur growth and development in those regions.

Projects consist of runway reconstruction and rehabilitation, construction of firefighting facilities and the maintenance of taxiways, aprons and terminals.

