Las Vegas is top domestic summer travel destination for US residents

Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Travel website Tripadvisor is predicting a busy summer season in Las Vegas this year.

According to Tripadvisor’s annual Summer Travel Index, 95% of respondents are planning to travel as much (51%) or more (44%) than last summer. The study also determined that over a quarter (26%) of Americans are planning to spend $5,000 or more on their summer vacations.

For those opting for vacations in the United States, Tripadvisor says Sin City is at the top of the list, as Las Vegas came in at number one for the top domestic travel destinations for U.S. citizens.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. New York City, New York

Residents looking to travel out of the country this summer are turning toward Mexico the most, according to the study, with Cancun taking the top spot in terms of top global summer travel destinations for U.S. citizens.

1. Cancun, Yucatan Peninsula

2. London, England

3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

4. Paris, France

5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico