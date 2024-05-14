79°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Las Vegas is top domestic summer travel destination for US residents

Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
The Rio is shown in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. The exterior will have new paint and ...
Former MGM exec tapped to lead off-Strip casino
Aerial view of the south Las Vegas Strip at sunset on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. (Las Vegas R ...
Price-fixing lawsuit against Strip hotels tossed out
Second day of Culinary strike at off-Strip casino winds down
A flaming face graphic appears on the Sphere during the opening night of U2's residency Friday, ...
Now hear this: Sphere exosphere audio is coming
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 14, 2024 - 9:22 am
 

Travel website Tripadvisor is predicting a busy summer season in Las Vegas this year.

According to Tripadvisor’s annual Summer Travel Index, 95% of respondents are planning to travel as much (51%) or more (44%) than last summer. The study also determined that over a quarter (26%) of Americans are planning to spend $5,000 or more on their summer vacations.

For those opting for vacations in the United States, Tripadvisor says Sin City is at the top of the list, as Las Vegas came in at number one for the top domestic travel destinations for U.S. citizens.

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

3. Orlando, Florida

4. Honolulu, Hawaii

5. New York City, New York

Residents looking to travel out of the country this summer are turning toward Mexico the most, according to the study, with Cancun taking the top spot in terms of top global summer travel destinations for U.S. citizens.

1. Cancun, Yucatan Peninsula

2. London, England

3. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

4. Paris, France

5. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
48-hour strike planned at off-Strip resort
By / RJ

Roughly 700 hospitality workers at an off-Strip casino plan to walk off the job for two days after lengthy contract negotiations continue, union officials said Wednesday.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Free concert series returns to downtown Las Vegas
recommend 2
Las Vegas police reveal arrest numbers for Saturday ‘DUI Blitz’
recommend 3
Hey Raiders fans: Allegiant Stadium looking for gameday workers
recommend 4
Las Vegas sees big convention decline, visitation up slightly
recommend 5
Bigger may be better: Las Vegas-area airports set sights on expansion
recommend 6
Las Vegas to let drivers pay some parking tickets with school supply donation