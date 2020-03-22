Las Vegas’ McCarran airport control tower shut for 4th straight day

Sunday’s arriving flight delays are the longest of the four-day ordeal, as the FAA’s website displayed average delays of 3 hours and 5 minutes.

A Southwest Airlines jetliner makes its approach to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

McCarran International Airport’s air traffic control tower is still closed, four days after a controller tested positive for COIVD-19.

After the controller tested positive late Wednesday night, the Federal Aviation Administration closed the tower to clean and disinfect it.

The first three days of the closure lead to long delays and hundreds of flights canceled, including around 400 for Southwest Airlines, McCarran’s largest carrier.

Sunday’s arriving flight delays are listed as 3 hours and 5 minutes on FAA’s website.

McCarran has been operating at an arrival rate of 10 aircraft per hour since the incident occurred, down from the normal rate of 30 to 56 aircraft per hour, according to the FAA.

The FAA didn’t have any new information on the controller who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or if there was a timetable for the tower’s reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.