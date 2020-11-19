73°F
Tourism

Las Vegas’ McCarran airport sees nearly 2M passengers in October

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 19, 2020 - 1:30 pm
 
A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in this J ...
A Hawaiian Airlines jetliner departs from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas in this June 28, 2017, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nearly 2 million travelers passed through Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport in October, an increase from the previous month but less than half the number from a year ago.

The nearly 1.98 million passengers announced Thursday by the Clark County Department of Aviation marks the busiest month at McCarran since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact Southern Nevada.

Passenger volume was still down 57 percent from the 4.6 million passengers seen at McCarran in October 2019, though up from 1.7 million passengers in September.

Through October, McCarran has seen 18.7 million passengers, down 57 percent from the 41.1 million recorded through the first 10 months of 2019.

McCarran’s busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, saw 664,741 passengers last month, down 56 percent from October 2019’s 1.5 million travelers.

Spirit Airlines was the second busiest carrier at McCarran with 267,931 passengers in October, down 45 percent compared to the same month last year.

Hawaiian Airlines saw 3,981 passengers last month — its first passengers at McCarran since March after travel restrictions were adjusted in the islands.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

