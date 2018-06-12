Las Vegas officials vote against reviving Yucca Mountain

For the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Tuesday, it was Yucca Mountain deja vu.

Congressional staff members, media and Department of Energy employees wait for congressmen to emerge from the north portal during a congressional tour of the Yucca Mountain exploratory tunnel Thursday, April 9, 2015. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wildflowers bloom on the west rim of Yucca Mountain on May 3, 2017. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Board members unanimously approved a resolution opposing the revival of federal funding for the nuclear waste repository 100 miles from Las Vegas.

None of the current members were on the board in 2001 when it approved a similar resolution that was in support of stances taken by the Nevada Resort Association and what was then known as the Greater Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce against Yucca.

That resolution was brought to the board by former President and CEO Manny Cortez, the late father of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

The resolution approved Tuesday was more strident in its opposition and board members were vocal in that opposition.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman noted that the U.S. Conference of Mayors has also voiced opposition to funding Yucca.

“Every mayor in the United States is saying, ‘We don’t want it,’ ” Goodman said.

LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said the approved resolution would be used to express the board’s position when Yucca Mountain issues are discussed in the future.

The U.S. House last month voted 340-72 to revive efforts to bring nuclear waste to federal land northwest of the city.

LVCVA CEO Rossi Ralenkotter said while the Senate is not expected to take up the House version of the bill nor pass legislation that includes funding for Yucca Mountain before midterm elections, the state has no certainty beyond November that the momentum behind bringing nuclear waste to Yucca would be stopped permanently.

“This resolution clearly affirms that the LVCVA remains steadfast in our absolute opposition to any step in advancing Yucca Mountain as the nation’s nuclear waste dump,” Ralenkotter said in background prepared for the board vote.

