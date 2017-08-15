Las Vegas Raiders stadium considered for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Las Vegas has a chance to become a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders stadium project. (MANICA Architecture)

The United Bid Committee of the United States, Mexico and Canada has asked 44 cities across the three nations, including Las Vegas, to declare their interest it hosting the games by Sept. 5, the committee said in a statement today.

The committee will review the submissions and then issue a short list of cities by late September, the statement said. The committee plans to include as many as 25 cities in its final bid to FIFA.

Should FIFA choose North America to host the 2026 World Cup, games would be held in at least 12 locations.

For any city to qualify, it must have a stadium with at least 40,000 seats for group stage matches. To host the Opening Match and the Final, it must have at least 80,000 seats.

The new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas will have a capacity of 72,000, qualifying it to host the group stage matches.

