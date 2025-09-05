‘Las Vegas still doesn’t get it’: LVCVA ad generates harsh reaction

In the hours after the LVCVA unveiled its new “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” campaign, early reaction online skewed sharply negative.

Aviation rental rates, fees staying the same in Clark County, for now

Is Las Vegas returning to its roots? Officials promote ‘better value’ with new deals

In the hours after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority unveiled its new “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” campaign, early reaction online skewed sharply negative.

It was less about the ad’s glossy dance-through-Vegas vibe and more about what many say the spot doesn’t address: rising costs and value in visiting Sin City.

the 60 second ad hit — set to debut during Thursday night’s Cowboys-Eagles NFL broadcast — follows an office worker who “breaks free” into a neon dream from Fremont Street to major resorts. LCVCA say the creative is meant to “reaffirm” Vegas at “every price point.”

“Aggressive terrible”: X reacts in real time

Local Las Vegas feed @VitalVegas said the ad was a total miss in addressing issues in the city

As we’ve been talking about for the last week, the LVCVA launched its new “Fabulous” campaign today. It is aggressively terrible. On the heels of the F1 and A’s debacles, fire everyone (including R&R). Full trainwreck: https://t.co/VxEbMSgwVY pic.twitter.com/Iat8HOIKSR — Vital Vegas (@VitalVegas) September 4, 2025

Replies to the post predominately agreed with the sentiment that the campaign does not address real issues facing the city.

Fraudulently out of touch. Yikes. — Kip Kelly (@kipthekelly) September 4, 2025

They got one thing right. Every place the lady was hanging out was a ghost town. It almost looked like a @nbcsnl skit. The marketing team needs some help. — Robert Decorte (@bobbydredwing) September 4, 2025

The slogan should be “the best restaurants, the biggest hotels, the coolest clubs and concerts…and if you come Sunday - Thursday, it’s a decent deal.” — Izzo4Prez (@JaylenRMabin) September 4, 2025

“Las Vegas still doesn’t get it”

The ad uploaded to YouTube by the official Visit Las Vegas account racked up nearly 31,000 views by early Thursday evening fared

no better in terms of public reaction.

@brantfeldman6591 “Can you add a character that also says SLAY RESORT FEES, $25 water and $30 cocktails”

@cleantoronto3658 “Get rid of all the gouging. A commercial [is] not enough to have people return”

@JasonRasmussen “Wow, that’s horrible. I’ll do their Vegas ad for free: No resort or parking fees -Cheaper eats and stays”

@kefer6092 “”This trip is good for my brain..??” Good how? My brain hurts after I do the math on all the ridiculous fees resorts charge these days. Not to mention how they get away with fees on food. You guys don’t get it. Push your politicians to really put the pressure on the EXTREME pricing and maybe the tourists wll come back.”

@tylerkrelle7091 “Las Vegas still doesn’t get it”

Contact Kevin J. Barr at kbarr@reviewjournal.com