Las Vegas Strip resort responds after hotel guests wait hours to check in

Hundreds of guests trying to check in were met with unusually long wait times. Here’s what happened.

Hundreds of guests trying to check in to a Strip hotel casino last week were met with unusually long wait times reportedly caused by a systems upgrade complication.

A social media post by an international sports columnist showed abnormally long lines of people at Resorts World casino-hotel, with some of the frustrated travelers allegedly waiting as long as seven hours to check-in. Resorts World Las Vegas responded directly to Danny Weidler’s X post, saying, in part, “Our reservation system is currently undergoing maintenance to improve the booking experience for all our guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

On other social media platforms last week, some users reported difficulties booking rooms at Resorts World as a result of the same technological hiccup.

The system upgrade was completed by Saturday, according to a hotel official.

On Tuesday, Resorts World provided the following statement in response to questions about the viral incident.

“Resorts World Las Vegas recently implemented an upgrade to our booking and hotel technology platform. We experienced longer-than-expected delays in our guest check-in process due to an unforeseen outage related to this upgrade. We have thanked our valued guests for their patience and understanding during this time. Our Guest Relations team has been working 24/7 to resolve any outstanding issues. We are committed to utilizing this new technology to enhance the customer experience going forward.”

Weidler, who writes for the Sun-Herald newspaper in Australia, was in town to cover the National Rugby League. Resorts World was the official hotel of the NRL and the athletes.

On Friday, he posted, “These are the lines of people being forced to wait for hours to check in at the NRLs official (sic) hotel ⁦@ResortsWorldLV⁩ - three days after they were trying to blame a system reboot. What a joke. Aussies travelling please pre book.”

Weidler later reported that at least two rugby players were thrown out of the hotel for fighting and because their names were not on the guest registry, a “blunder” he chalked up to the system upgrade glitch.

Resorts World is comprised of three distinct hotel products — Hilton, Conrad and Crockfords. The resort was upgrading the reservations system to allow for more autonomy at the local level since Las Vegas hotels typically have to make adjustments and allowances for guests more often than other properties under those brands, according to a Resorts World official.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @ac2vegas-danzis.bsky.social or @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.