Las Vegas tourism agency head expected to get 5 percent raise plus bonus

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority’s Compensation Committee has recommended a 5 percent raise and a $150,000 bonus for President and CEO Steve Hill.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill on March 6, 2019. (Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal @ Vegas88s)

The committee on Monday unanimously recommended the raise and bonus scheduled to be considered Tuesday morning by the full LVCVA board.

With seven committee members voting in approval, final passage from the full board is likely. If approved, Hill’s annual salary would increase $18,750 a year to $393,750 a year.

It was Hill’s first evaluation by the committee. Hill joined the LVCVA on Jan. 22, 2018, as president and chief operating officer, and took the title of CEO on Sept. 1 when former CEO Rossi Ralenkotter retired. The 14-member LVCVA board annually evaluates its CEO and its legal counsel, which is based on the CEO’s recommendation.

