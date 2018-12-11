Las Vegas tourism agency to spend $4.2M to host airline forum

The last time Las Vegas played host to the Worldwide Route Development Forum in 2013, McCarran International Airport landed nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Beijing on Hainan Airlines.

A Hainan Airlines flight from Beijing arrives at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jeffscheid

Passengers head to board a Hainan Airlines flight after checking-in at the ticket counter on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017 at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The last time Las Vegas played host to the Worldwide Route Development Forum in 2013, McCarran International Airport landed nonstop flights between Las Vegas and Beijing on Hainan Airlines.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday indicated it’s hopeful of similar dividends in the future by committing $4.2 million over three fiscal years to bring in the 17th annual event Sept. 13-15, 2021.

Ultimately, the LVCVA expects to pay $3.2 million to host the forum after receiving about $1 million in sponsorships and in-kind contributions. In 2013, sponsors contributed $900,000 to the effort.

The forum is a series of 13,000 face-to-face meetings between representatives of airports from around the world as well as the world’s airlines.

Chief Marketing Officer Cathy Tull, noting that community airline development “is a marathon, not a sprint,” also noted that next June’s startup of nonstop service between Las Vegas and Amsterdam on KLM Royal Dutch Airlines started with meetings between McCarran, the LVCVA and the airline at the 2013 Routes forum.

By convention standards, the meeting is small — only 3,000 are expected to attend the forum. But LVCVA officials have said the value in hosting Routes is that airline executives get the opportunity to experience Las Vegas first hand and that helps them evaluate opportunities to provide flights for their customers.

The LVCVA expects to spend $560,000, the first half of a sponsorship fee, in the 2019 fiscal year. The second half of the sponsorship as well as $585,000 for the 2020 handoff of the event to Las Vegas will be due in the 2020 fiscal year.

The 2021 fiscal year will see payments of $1.3 million for required hospitality functions, $450,000 for hosted media and VIP events, $395,000 for for an exhibition networking village and $330,000 for ground transportation, staffing and logistics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.