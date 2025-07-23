Las Vegas unemployment rate rises again amid tourism slump

Southern Nevada’s unemployment rate is still lower than it was at the start of the year but has now pushed higher for the second consecutive month.

The Las Vegas Strip is seen from the observation deck atop the Strat hotel-casino on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas’ jobless rate ticked higher again last month amid a slump in tourism this year.

The Las Vegas-area’s unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in June, up from 5.5 percent in May, according to a report this week from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The local unemployment rate is lower than it was at the start of the year but has now pushed higher for the second consecutive month, from 5.2 percent in April.

Southern Nevada’s casino-heavy economy is fueled by tourism, but visitor volume is down this year.

Around 16.5 million people visited Las Vegas this year through May, down 6.5 percent from the same five-month stretch last year, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority data.

Casino analyst David Katz, of financial-services firm Jefferies, wrote in a report last week that Las Vegas is “bracing for a grindy summer.”

John DeCree, a casino analyst with CBRE Group, pointed in a recent report to lower visitation to Las Vegas from its two main international feeder markets, Mexico and Canada.

He also cited tariff threats and economic uncertainty that “could be weighing on leisure travel,” as well as rising costs in America’s casino capital that “could deter more value-oriented visitors” who are “key to the summer off-season.”

