Las Vegas Valley airports add new service for travelers

There’s now a new service to assist hearing-impaired travelers at airports in the Las Vegas Valley.

Hearing-impaired travelers at airports in the Las Vegas Valley now have access to free American Sign Language interpretation services through a mobile app.

Travelers can video call ASL interpreters who provide live service during “check-in, security screening, and while navigating the terminal,” according to a news release from the Harry Reid International Airport.

The new pilot program with the Aira ASL app launched July 1 at Reid Airport and July 10 at the Henderson Executive Airport and the North Las Vegas Airport, public information administrator Luke Nimmo said.

“Adding the Aira ASL app broadens the resources we offer to passengers and complements our current suite of tools like the Aira Explorer app, helping travelers who are blind or very little vision, and the MagnusCards app, which helps guide travelers with cognitive disabilities through airport procedures,” Clark County Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis said in the news release.

The 2025 DeafNation World Expo starts July 22 in Las Vegas. The free touring event “has drawn over one million attendees across hundreds of shows in the U.S.,” according to the DeafNation website.

