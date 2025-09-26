Las Vegas visitation continues downward spiral in August

Nearly every major tourism indicator — except gross gaming win — was down for the month of August, continuing a trend that began earlier this summer.

Visitation to Las Vegas continued its downward spiral in August with 3.2 million visitors, a 6.7 percent drop from a year earlier, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Friday.

Figures were down in every major tourism category — except gross gaming revenue — in August. The downturn wasn’t as steep as July’s 12 percent decline in visitation.

Convention attendance was off 8 percent, the hotel occupancy rate declined by 3.7 percentage points to 77.5 percent and the average daily room rate fell 7.4 percent to $162.38 a night.

The report was issued on the last day of the LVCVA’s first-ever five-day citywide “Fabulous Escape” sale that began Monday. Hotel rooms, restaurants and city attractions were discounted by as much as half off during the sale.

The only tourism indicator that showed strength in August was Clark County gaming revenue, which rose 5.3 percent to $1.03 billion. Strip gaming win was up 5.5 percent to $679.4 million, while downtown Las Vegas revenue was up 8.3 percent to $63.2 million.

The summer months, normally a robust period for leisure travelers, was down by double-digit percentages in June and July.

Kevin Bagger, vice president of the LVCVA research center, said convention attendance also was off in August, primarily because of a shift in the timing of the World Market Center summer show, which drew 38,000 attendees that were tallied in July instead of August.

Two rural destinations marketed by the LVCVA had improved visitation performance in August.

Bagger said visitation was up 14.5 percent to 134,000 in Laughlin and up 11.5 percent to 68,000 in Mesquite. Laughlin’s occupancy rate rose 2.3 percentage points to 53.7 percent and the average daily room rate $69.68, up 0.3 percent from a year ago.

In Mesquite, the occupancy rate dipped 3 percentage points to 61.7 percent, while average daily room rate soared 22.3 percent to $88.49 a night.

Laughlin, nestled along the Colorado River at the southern tip of Nevada, is a haven for water sports on the river, while Mesquite, a little over an hour northeast of Las Vegas on Interstate 15 at the Nevada-Arizona border is a golf mecca with several quality courses.

