74°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Tourism

Las Vegas visitation down, but occupancy rates improving

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 12:40 pm
 

Visitation to Las Vegas is still down, but some stats are moving in the right direction.

The number of visitors to Southern Nevada was down 51 percent from September 2019 to 1.7 million people, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Wednesday.

Meanwhile, occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and average daily highway traffic is improving month to month.

September’s occupancy rate was 46.8 percent — though down 41.5 points from last year, that’s up 4.1 points since August.

The average daily room rate was $108.13 in September, down 21.1 percent year over year but up 9 percent since the month before.

September’s average daily highway traffic was even higher than the same period last year, with 126,888 cars. That’s up 8.4 percent over 2019 and up 5.8 percent from August.

The lack of conventions has affected occupancy rates with weekend occupancy at 66.1 percent, down 29.5 points from September 2019’s 95.6 percent. By comparison, midweek occupancy was 38.5 percent, down 46.6 points from 85.1 percent in 2019.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
Circa opens doors in downtown Las Vegas, welcomes public
2
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
Joe Biden’s odds to win rise, but more bets on Donald Trump
3
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$738K table card game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
4
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
Bicyclist killed in east Las Vegas remembered for kindness
5
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Circa excitement takes over downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST