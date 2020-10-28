Las Vegas visitation down, but occupancy rates improving
Visitation to Las Vegas is still down, but some stats are moving in the right direction.
The number of visitors to Southern Nevada was down 51 percent from September 2019 to 1.7 million people, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Wednesday.
Meanwhile, occupancy rates, average daily room rates, and average daily highway traffic is improving month to month.
September’s occupancy rate was 46.8 percent — though down 41.5 points from last year, that’s up 4.1 points since August.
The average daily room rate was $108.13 in September, down 21.1 percent year over year but up 9 percent since the month before.
September’s average daily highway traffic was even higher than the same period last year, with 126,888 cars. That’s up 8.4 percent over 2019 and up 5.8 percent from August.
The lack of conventions has affected occupancy rates with weekend occupancy at 66.1 percent, down 29.5 points from September 2019’s 95.6 percent. By comparison, midweek occupancy was 38.5 percent, down 46.6 points from 85.1 percent in 2019.
September tourism indicators
September 2020 September 2019 Change
Visitor volume 1.704 million 3.476 million -51%
Citywide occupancy 46.8% 88.3% -41.5 points
Room nights occupied 1.868 million 3.947 million -52.7%
Convention attendance 0 459,400 -100%
Average daily room rate $108.13 $137.11 -21.1%
Air passengers 1.706 million 4.324 million -60.6%
Average daily highway
auto traffic 126,888 117,043 +8.4%