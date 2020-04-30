Las Vegas visitation plunged 58.6% in March; occupancy hit 39.8%

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority confirmed what most tourism leaders already knew: The coronavirus devastated visitation to the city in March.

Visitation to Las Vegas plunged 58.6 percent to 1.5 million people in March and hotel occupancy was off 51.7 percentage points to 39.8 percent as the coronavirus took its toll on the state’s biggest industry.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.

Visitation numbers were dramatically affected by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s executive order March 17 directing the closure of nonessential businesses, including casinos and most hotels, to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus ravaging the United States.

