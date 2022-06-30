103°F
Tourism

Las Vegas visitation up, but still not to prepandemic levels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 30, 2022 - 1:30 pm
 
Arriving passengers take taxis at Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, Jun ...
Arriving passengers take taxis at Terminal 3 at Harry Reid International Airport on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Visitation to Las Vegas continues to inch toward prepandemic levels, as May’s tourism totals reported Thursday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority showed growth in convention attendance, room rates and occupancy levels.

Most year-over-year comparisons with May 2021 showed major increases, but when comparing numbers from May 2019, only room rates, traffic on major highways to Las Vegas and gaming win numbers were higher than the period before the pandemic.

The LVCVA reported 3.447 million visitors in May, 19.8 percent more than in May 2021, but 6.6 percent below levels of May 2019. Convention attendance of 391,100 was 336 percent more than in May 2021, but 24.9 percent below May 2019.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

