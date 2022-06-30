Las Vegas visitation up, but still not to prepandemic levels

Increases were shown in May in visitor volume, convention attendance, airport passenger traffic, room rates and gaming win for the month, according to the LVCVA report.

Visitation to Las Vegas continues to inch toward prepandemic levels, as May’s tourism totals reported Thursday by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority showed growth in convention attendance, room rates and occupancy levels.

Most year-over-year comparisons with May 2021 showed major increases, but when comparing numbers from May 2019, only room rates, traffic on major highways to Las Vegas and gaming win numbers were higher than the period before the pandemic.

The LVCVA reported 3.447 million visitors in May, 19.8 percent more than in May 2021, but 6.6 percent below levels of May 2019. Convention attendance of 391,100 was 336 percent more than in May 2021, but 24.9 percent below May 2019.

