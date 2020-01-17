Las Vegas will be getting a new slogan

In 2003, “What happens here, stays here” was the buzz of TV talk shows and pop culture. Now, Las Vegas is getting a new slogan that plays off the iconic tag line.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks at Preview Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

What happens here …

Go ahead, fill in the blank.

But if you said, “stays here,” you’d be wrong about Las Vegas’ newest tourism slogan, which will be unveiled during the Grammy Awards broadcast Jan. 26.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, hinted about the organization’s new branding and how celebrities will figure into the unveiling of the slogan that rides the coattails of 2003’s award-winning “What happens here, stays here” campaign that experts have said was one of the most successful in advertising history.

Hill talked about the city’s last two decades as the “entertainment capital of the world” and how Las Vegas is transitioning into the sports and entertainment capital at the Vegas Chamber’s Preview Las Vegas Friday at Wynn Las Vegas.

Hill and Applied Analysis principal Jeremy Aguero were to first speakers at Preview, the chamber’s largest networking and forecasting event, attended by 1,400 people.

Aguero said while an economic downturn has been forecast by some economists, he believes Southern Nevada’s biggest risk is complacency, not a recession.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.