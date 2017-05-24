ad-fullscreen
Tourism

Las Vegas will be tested on ability to sustain prosperity, speaker says

By Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 24, 2017 - 11:26 am
 

Las Vegas has come a long way since the peak of the great recession. Now, the city will be tested again.

“We are going to be judged (going forward) not by our ability to survive a recession, but on our ability to sustain our prosperity,” Jeremy Aguero, a principal at Las Vegas-based Applied Analysis told a crowd of business and city leaders Wednesday.

Las Vegas has about $15 billion worth of construction projects that are planned, proposed or under construction, he said, speaking at an annual event sponsored by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance at the Four Seasons.

“This community has gone through a remarkable period in a decade: arguably the highest growth peak and the lowest decline in two generations happened in the same ten years. That is a remarkable thing,” Aguero said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

