Late-summer COVID surge hurt Southwest Airline’s 3Q earnings

A late surge in COVID-19 cases affected Las Vegas’ busiest air carrier, but the problems were not related to Oct. 9-10 issues when hundreds of flights were canceled.

Staffing challenges resulting from the surge in COVID-19 cases in the late summer hurt Southwest Airlines’ third-quarter earnings, the company reported Thursday.

“Our active (versus inactive) and available staffing fell below plan and, along with other factors, caused us to miss our operational on-time performance targets, and that created additional cost headwinds,” Southwest Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly said in a news release. “The net effect, including a revenue penalty of $300 million due to the COVID-19 surge, was a loss of $135 million, excluding special items.”

The late-summer problems came prior to separate issues Southwest, McCarran International Airport’s busiest commercial air carrier, experienced earlier this month when hundreds of flights were canceled. The airline cited air traffic control and weather issues for those problems on the weekend of Oct. 9-10.

Southwest has flown 8.6 million passengers to and from Las Vegas in the first eight months of 2021, a 27.6 percent decline from the same period in 2020.

Kelly indicated Southwest is working to solve staffing problems ahead of the busy holiday season.

“We have reined in our capacity plans to adjust to the current staffing environment, and our on-time performance has improved, accordingly,” Kelly said. “We are aggressively hiring to a goal of approximately 5,000 new employees by the end of this year, and we are currently more than halfway toward that goal. Our 2022 capacity planning reflects more conservative staffing assumptions, as well, all compared to historical norms.”

