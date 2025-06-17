Lawsuit over failed NBA arena project on north Las Vegas Strip postponed

The defunct All Net Arena project by former UNLV basketball player Jackie Robinson is the subject of a racketeering lawsuit filed in federal court by a California man.

Jackie Robinson of All Net Resort and Arena speaks to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The racketeering lawsuit filed by a California man against former UNLV basketball player Jackie Robinson and his defunct All Net Arena project on the north Las Vegas Strip has been delayed.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Boulware ordered hearings to begin Sept. 9. Hearings earlier were scheduled to start Monday.

Kent Limson, an accountant and partner in Tacsis APC in Torrance, California, filed the one-count racketeering lawsuit in December in U.S. District Court in Nevada against Robinson and All Net Land Development LLC, which had planned to build a basketball arena on land between the Sahara and Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Robinson tried for years to get started on the All Net project, but finally had to abandon it when the Clark County Commission refused to extend a deadline in 2023 on use permits for the project.

The acreage, formerly the site of the Wet n’ Wild waterpark, is now being developed by LVXP, a team of Las Vegas-based real estate professionals who are planning a multibillion-dollar high-rise resort with an 18,000-seat NBA-ready arena and a 6,000-seat theater.

