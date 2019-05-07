Level airline to begin Las Vegas-Paris nonstop service in October

The Paris nonstop flight is the latest international nonstop announced from McCarran recently, joining new direct flights to Israel, Japan and Mexico.

Level airline will begin weekly nonstop service Oct. 30 between Las Vegas and Paris. (Level)

Travelers this fall will again have the option to fly direct between Las Vegas and Paris.

Level, International Airlines Group’s long-haul, low-cost carrier, will begin nonstop service on Oct. 30, offering two flights weekly. Flights went on sale Tuesday and start as low as $99 one way.

In September, Level will bring a third Airbus A330-200 aircraft onto its fleet allowing the new direct route to Las Vegas, flying out of Paris Orly Airport. The aircraft are equipped with 293 economy and 21 premium economy seats.

“We’re delighted to add Las Vegas to our Level network, offering non-stop flights to Paris. Level is a new concept that offers customers something unique and different, allowing them to access exciting destinations and providing them with control over the way they travel at every touch point,” said Vincent Hodder, Level CEO, in a statement. “Customers will also be able to fly to other parts of Europe through connecting flights from Paris Orly airport, with our airline partner Vueling.”

This marks the second time an airline has launched a nonstop flight between McCarran International Airport and Paris. XL Airways offered a seasonal nonstop service running between 2010 and 2014.

“This one is exciting because it’s scheduled and not seasonal or charter, which XL was,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Aviation director. “We’re really excited to have that nonstop from Paris, because we know we have that demand from Paris. It used to take one or two stops to get here, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming them.”

Checked luggage (plus a free cabin bag), meals, seat selection and the latest movie releases will be complimentary for customers flying in the premium cabin.

Economy class travelers can choose their amenities selectively, purchasing them from a menu of choices.

Flights will include onboard entertainment options and super-high speed internet connectivity with prices starting at $11.74, according to the airline.

The Paris nonstop flight is the latest international nonstop announced from McCarran in recent times, as new direct flights to Israel, Japan and Mexico have been announced in the past year.

“I think it shows the strength of the brand. It’s strong and it’s remaining strong,” Vassiliadis said. “Of course we’re going to get a lot during a recessionary time, but they’ve stayed, so this is our fourth new international entrant for this year and that is so exciting for us and the city.”

