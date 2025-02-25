LGBTQ-friendly hotel in downtown Las Vegas reopening

The property was forced to close in 2024 after a legal dispute with its general contractor.

The Bent Inn, an adults only LGBTQ boutique hotel, as seen on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023 in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal File)

After a six-month closure due to a legal dispute with its building contractor, Bent Inn Las Vegas, the city’s only locally owned and operated LGBTQ+ boutique hotel, is set to reopen in early April.

The adults-only hotel and lounge bar, which first opened in downtown Las Vegas in 2023 before an abrupt closure in September 2024, is already accepting reservations for May.

“We were fortunate enough to find a great investor, and we’re just going to come back better than ever,” said co-owner Greg Kafka. “We listened, we learned and we are making it better based on those observations. And that’s going to be the cool part.”

Bent Inn was forced to close last year after its general contractor placed a lien on the property, preventing its owners from converting their construction loan. Recent court decisions have cleared the way for the business to reopen.

An investor with a hospitality background refinanced the Bent Inn’s construction loan at a more favorable interest rate, allowing for its return to downtown Las Vegas.

Co-owner Mark Hunter described the ordeal as financially and emotionally draining. However, Hunter said the forced closure may have been a blessing in disguise.

“We didn’t get to finish some of the things that we wanted to do (because of the legal matters,) and now we have that opportunity to get some more of the finishing touches that we really want,” Hunter said.

Hunter and Kafka are business partners and a married couple. The hoteliers previously owned two gay men’s resorts in Palm Springs, Escape Resort and Desert Paradise.

Kafka said that despite the setback in Las Vegas, the hiatus allowed them to refine their approach based on community feedback.

“We realized that we can’t be all things to all people, so we will focus on — and celebrate— those things that best represent the hotel and gathering space,” he said.

New name and focus

Originally known as Bent Inn & Gastropub, the venue has been rebranded as Bent Inn & Lounge Bar to better reflect its identity as a social gathering space. While high-quality food remains a focus, the updated menu will now feature shareable small plates to streamline kitchen operations and service.

Additionally, the lounge area has been redesigned with more intimate seating, and the entertainment lineup will emphasize unique performances tailored to the LGBTQ+ community. The property’s signature mid-century-meets-industrial aesthetic, quirky pulp fiction artwork and inclusive atmosphere remain unchanged.

Guest rooms have also been upgraded. The 33-room hotel, which offers king-size beds and a three-room bunkhouse for solo travelers, will now feature desks and mini-fridges in all pool-facing rooms. The outdoor area is getting enhancements as well, including new cabanas and expanded greenery.

Rebuilding the Bent Inn team has been a priority for its owners. Among the returning staff members is Shane Petersen, the hotel’s former manager, and Timmy O’Connell, a fan-favorite bartender who has been promoted to assistant bar manager.

Bent Inn was designed as a haven for LGBTQ+ travelers and their allies. While “straight-friendly,” the hotel maintains its commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive space for the queer community.

Bent Inn offers a heated adults-only pool, spa, and garden, as well as a $22 per night resort fee that covers high-speed Wi-fi and parking.

The property’s history dates back to 1965, when it opened as the Moonlight Motel before later transitioning into apartments.

With its reopening, Hunter and Kafka are determined to continue Bent Inn’s mission of celebrating diversity and providing a space where “everyone is free to be themselves.”

