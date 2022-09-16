Lids opens its largest store ever on the Strip

Lids opened its two-story flagship store, at the Showcase Mall next door to MGM Grand, on Friday — making the 12,000-square-foot location its largest store yet.

Lids opened its two-story flagship store, at the Showcase Mall next door to MGM Grand, on Friday — making the 12,000-square-foot location its largest store yet. It will host a week of grand opening activations Oct. 3-7.

“This is a premier location … essentially the same thing as like Times Square is kind of what we’re trying to recreate here in Vegas,” said Michael Mottram, general manager of the Las Vegas store. “This is going to be the top ornament on top of the tree for us.”

The store’s exterior is covered in digital screens showcasing its products and inside, two large LED screens play prime-time games.

Lids said the shop will carry more than 50,000 units of apparel, accessories and sports merchandise, including officially licensed products from the Las Vegas Raiders, Aces and Golden Knights. It also carries autographed merchandise from professional and collegiate teams.

The store has its “Custom Zones,” where shoppers can create custom embroidered jerseys, hats and other products.

There are also plans to host events at the store such as athlete signings.

This is currently the only flagship store for Lids, but it’s part of a larger expansion plan to open 40 stores in the U.S. and 40 international locations by the end of 2022, according to Lids spokeswoman Christy Distefano.

The company chose Las Vegas because of the city’s high visitation rate and retail offerings.

“Opening our newest and largest Lids store to date in the heart of Las Vegas was an obvious choice for us as the area is a shopping destination known around the world,” Lids President Britten Maughan said in a news release.

Mottram said Lids expanding its brick-and-mortar operations in the age of online shopping shows there is still consumer demand for physical stores.

“Many times when you purchase something online, depending on the brand, they’ll tend to fit a little bit differently,” Mottram said. “At least here you can come down here physically, try on the product, look in the mirror and see how you look.”

Lids will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

