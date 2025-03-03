Longtime employee of Las Vegas-based airline stepping down as chief operating officer

The company has named an interim COO until a successor is found for the Las Vegas-based air carrier.

An Allegiant Air airplane taxis at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A 23-year employee with Allegiant Travel Co., parent company of Allegiant Air, is stepping down as chief operating officer.

Keny Wilper announced the resignation is effective Monday. He’ll be replaced on an interim basis by Tyler Hollingsworth, senior vice president of flight operations, until a permanent successor is found.

Wilper joined the company in 2002 and helped develop the airline’s first-ever ancillary inflight and baggage programs, a cornerstone of Allegiant’s business model.

“Keny has been instrumental in our company’s success,” said Allegiant President and CEO Gregory Anderson. “As COO, his leadership and collaborative approach greatly improved our operations.”

Wilper indicated he left the company to spend more time with his family.

“The decision to step down from my role as COO was not made lightly, but I need to take time away to focus on my family, who have faced some significant challenges,” Wilper said.

Hollingsworth has been with the company since 2010. After operating as a line pilot for four years, he assumed the role of vice president of safety and security. His work led to Allegiant’s adoption of an integrated data management approach, facilitating oversight and hazard identification programs.

